WWE News: What happened after RAW went off air?

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.11K // 15 Oct 2019, 10:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Rollins wrestled The Fiend after RAW went off-air

Tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW ended with Seth Rollins literally burning it down, when he set the Firefly Fun House on fire, to a chorus of boos. After the show went off the air, Rollins wrestled The Fiend in a dark match, which he won via disqualification.

The Fiend targets Rollins

Ever since Seth Rollins successfully defended his Universal title against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions, he has been hounded by Bray Wyatt's alter ego, The Fiend. WWE didn't waste much time and decided to pit these two against each other inside Hell in a Cell. The buildup to the PPV saw Rollins and The Fiend wrestling each other at a couple of live events that WWE did in Canada, plus a bunch of segments on TV. The Fiend no-sold Rollins' Curb Stomp on all occasions, barring a rare exception or two.

At Hell in a Cell, these two fought inside the hellish structure and the match ended in controversial fashion. Rollins attacked a fallen Wyatt with a sledgehammer, and this resulted in the referee stopping the match. This enraged the crowd and the pay-per-view went off air with a loud chorus of boos. Rollins almost got into an altercation with a fan after the show, but a bunch of referees prevented it from escalating further.

Also read: Bobby Lashley recalls meeting Brock Lesnar for the first time

Rollins and The Fiend collide after RAW goes off air

At Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins will defend his Universal title against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Tonight, the closing segment of Monday Night RAW saw Seth Rollins invading the Firefly Fun House and setting it on fire. The live crowd didn't seem too pleased with the same.

After RAW went off the air, Rollins met The Fiend in the ring, and the bout took place under the red lights that WWE previously used at Hell in a Cell.

The match ended when The Fiend was disqualified for attacking the referee. Check out this clip, which was taken seconds after the finish:

#WWEDenver dark match after Raw finishes in a DQ favoring Seth Rollins. The Fiend gets best of Rollins after pic.twitter.com/VUcbI2QgB3 — Seth Pringle (@spring1e) October 15, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Also check out WWE RAW Results page.