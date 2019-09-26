WWE News: Stone Cold reveals whether he can have one more match

Stone Cold

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has talked about the possibility of him wrestling one more match, in the latest edition of his podcast, "The Steve Austin Show". The Rattlesnake stated that he can have another match without getting injured.

Austin's career ends

WrestleMania XIX.

Stone Cold Steve Austin faced The Rock, his arch-nemesis, in their third and final WrestleMania match. This bout was The Rock's attempt to remove a big blot on his career, and finally defeat Austin at a WrestleMania. What we didn't know at the time was that Austin's neck was getting worse. The Rock defeated Austin and the latter got an incredible ovation as he left for the back. This was the last time we saw Stone Cold wrestle in a ring. He made numerous appearances in WWE after this match, but never stepped foot in the ring as a competitor.

Austin makes a big statement

Austin's statements on his latest podcast have raised the hopes of longtime WWE fans as 16 years after his final WWE match, he said that he can "most definitely" have a match.

"For the last couple of weeks, down there at the RAW reunion in Tampa, down there at the Madison Square Garden show at Monday Night RAW – people always ask me, ‘Hey man, you’re still in really good shape. You got one more match left in you?’ And I tell them, ‘Man.’ I say, ‘You know, it’s a tough thing to think about.’ Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured. Although the risks are always there, just because I think all of the surgeries, I had… where I had the spinal stenosis, and getting that bone spur taken off my spinal cord – I’m in a good place. Nerves are feeling a lot better than they use to. So, you know, in theory, could I have a match? In theory, yes."

