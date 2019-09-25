WWE News: Charlotte Flair blasts former US Champion for insulting Andrade

Charlotte and Andrade

WWE Superstar Kalisto recently responded to Andrade's tweet, stating that he gets work only because he is associated with Charlotte Flair. Flair didn't take kindly to this, and defended Andrade by telling Kalisto that there's a reason he is wearing a mask.

Flair and Andrade have been together for a long while now. The former Women's Champion regularly posts pictures featuring the couple, on her social media handles. Charlotte's father, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, recently spoke about Andrade and had nothing but praise for him.

"I think [Andrade] is fantastic. He is unique in how he can be a heavyweight but he can also work with Rey Mysterio. He is a phenomenal athlete, and not only that, he's a very nice person, #1, and a very classy guy. I've talked to Michael Hayes, I've talked to Hunter - they get how good he is."

Charlotte blasts Kalisto while defending Andrade

Last night on RAW, Rey Mysterio won a shot at Seth Rollins' Universal title after defeating Ricochet, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, and RAW Tag Team Champion Robert Roode in a Fatal 5-Way #1 Contenders Match. Kalisto posted a tweet congratulating Mysterio on the win.

Andrade noticed the tweet and told Kalisto to congratulate him instead, for almost retiring Mysterio. He then asked Kalisto whether he still works for WWE. Kalisto hit back at Andrade by saying that he has work in WWE because he is associated with Charlotte Flair. "The Queen" wasn't thrilled with the tweet, and decided to take matters into her own hands. Flair said that Andrade is in WWE because he's pretty. She added that Kalisto has a mask on for a reason.

Barbero!!! felicítame a mi que casi yo hago que se retire!! Una pregunta sigues en #WWE — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) September 25, 2019

It’s not because of me; it’s because he’s pretty. They keep a mask on you for a reason https://t.co/wMOFiSw6jf — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) September 25, 2019

