WWE News: Sasha Banks compares herself with former World Champion

Banks and Bayley

WWE RAW Superstar Sasha Banks seems to be enjoying her current run with Bayley by her side. She recently posted a tweet on her official handle, stating that Bayley is the Ranjin Singh to her Great Khali.

Banks and Bayley reunite

The post-SummerSlam episode of Monday Night RAW saw Banks finally coming back to WWE, months after disappearing from TV following her WrestleMania 35 loss. Banks turned heel shortly after her return, attacking a helpless Natalya and revealing her new look that now consisted of blue hair. Fans were interested in what Bayley had to say in response to Banks' actions, as the former was still a babyface. This changed on an episode of RAW, when Bayley aligned with Banks again, after attacking Becky Lynch with a chair, thus turning heel.

The heel duo didn't stop here, and attacked Charlotte Flair on the following episode of SmackDown Live. The Four Horsewomen were in action at Clash of Champions, as Bayley defended her SmackDown Live Women's title belt against Charlotte, while Becky met Banks with the RAW Women's title on the line. Banks won the match as a result of a DQ, after Lynch accidentally hit the referee with a chair. On the other hand, Bayley retained her belt with the help of a rollup on Flair, and ran off to the back with the belt tightly clutched in her hands.

Banks makes an interesting comparison

Banks is all set to face Lynch inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake PPV. She recently posted a photo featuring herself and Bayley, and compared the duo to a former World Champion and his manager. Banks stated that Bayley is the Ranjin Singh to her Great Khali.

She’s the Ranjin Singh to my Great Khali! #SmackDownLIVE your savior and role model are here. We’ve come to dance and collect. pic.twitter.com/tXG66OjuzZ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 24, 2019

