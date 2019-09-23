WWE News: SmackDown Live Superstar has amusing challenge for The Undertaker

The Undertaker

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently responded to a tweet made from his official channel UpUpDownDown's Twitter account, laying down a challenge to The Undertaker. Woods challenged The Deadman to a game of UNO.

Woods' rise to fame

When one thinks about some of the biggest improvements in the past decade or so, Woods' name has to be somewhere at the top. He made his main roster debut back in 2013, teaming up with R-Truth to defeat Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. After a forgettable short run, he aligned with Kofi Kingston and Big E, resulting in the formation of The New Day. The faction was well received by the fans and things only went uphill from that point on. Around half-a-decade later, the trio have turned into one of the biggest and most popular factions in recent memory.

Woods has his own gaming channel on Youtube, named UpUpDownDown, where he regularly invites fellow WWE Superstars to play games with him. Back in June, Woods had responded to a photo of The Undertaker on a plane, holding a pack of UNO cards.

"This man is a legend, he's absolutely incredible. I look up to him literally and figuratively. If I end up being a tenth of the man he is then I'll consider that a success. He's an inspiration to us all! But please understand one thing..... He cannot touch me in #UNO."

Woods says The Undertaker fears him in UNO

On a recent edition of UpUpDownDown, Woods chatted with Raw Superstar Ricochet and talked about the above-mentioned picture of The Undertaker on a plane. Woods also challenged The Phenom to a game of UNO. He later responded to the tweet with an amusing post of his own. Woods said that he stands by his words, but urged The Undertaker not to kill him.

I stand by my words. But I will also say this.... @undertaker please don't kill me 😰 https://t.co/ZJAZMt2UgW — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) September 21, 2019

