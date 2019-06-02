WWE News: WWE Superstar reveals one thing The Undertaker can't beat him at

The Undertaker

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recently took to Twitter and heaped praise on WWE legend The Undertaker. Further, in a rather harmless jibe Woods also stated that despite all of his accomplishments, Undertaker can't beat him in UNO.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker is widely regarded as being one of the greatest wrestlers in the history of pro-wrestling. Ever since he made his WWE debut in late 1990, he has been a mainstay in WWE and has won multiple World titles. The Undertaker is known for his legendary WrestleMania winning streak that was broken in 2014 by Brock Lesnar.

It has been a long while since we saw The Phenom in action inside the squared circle. The Undertaker is all set to go toe to toe against WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

The heart of the matter

When a fan posted a photo of The Undertaker On Twitter, Woods couldn't help but retweet it and share his thoughts on The Deadman. The picture shows The Undertaker holding a pack of UNO cards inside an airplane. The amusing caption to the picture read: "Xavier Woods vs The Undertaker confirmed!".

Woods chimed in on the picture and proceeded to shower Taker with a string of compliments. Here's what Woods wrote:

This man is a legend he's absolutely incredible. I look up to him literally and figuratively. If I end up being a tenth of the man he is then I'll consider that a success. He's an inspiration to us all! But please understand one thing..... He cannot touch me in #UNO

This man is a legend he's absolutely incredible. I look up to him literally and figuratively. If I end up being a tenth of the man he is then I'll consider that a success. He's an inspiration to us all! But please understand one thing..... He cannot touch me in #Uno 😏 https://t.co/Lvv2gP5IBj — Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) June 1, 2019

What's next?

Normally, one wouldn't expect Taker to respond to Woods, but looking at how he has been actively using social media and making jokes at the expense of WWE Superstars like Braun Strowman, there's a slight possibility that he just might hit back.

What are your thoughts on Woods' claim? Would you like to see these two go at it in a UNO card game?