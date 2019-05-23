WWE News: The Undertaker trolls Braun Strowman on his new hairstyle

Taker and Strowman

What's the story?

WWE legend The Undertaker recently chimed in on a photo that Braun Strowman shared on Instagram, asking his followers their thoughts on his new hairstyle.

The Deadman jokingly asked The Monster Among Men whether he really wants his thoughts on it.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker is widely regarded as being one of the greatest Superstars to ever have stepped foot inside the squared circle. Ever since he debuted in WWE around three decades ago, The Phenom has remained a constant in the promotion. His legendary streak was once a major attraction of WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania.

Nowadays, fans can see him on social media, promoting products and engaging with WWE wrestlers. Moreover, he is set to appear at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on June 7th.

Recently, he was seen hanging out with an All Elite Wrestling Superstar. Also, this isn't the first time Undertaker has taken a jibe at Strowman. Around a month ago, he hilariously trolled Strowman on an Instagram photo that he had posted.

The heart of the matter

It seems like Braun Strowman is now sporting a new hairstyle. He took to Instagram and posted his new look, asking his followers what they thought of it.

The Undertaker was quick to respond, asking Strowman whether he really wanted to know what The Deadman thought of the hairstyle.

Undertaker's comment

What's next?

Braun Strowman is all set to face off against Bobby Lashley at the Super ShowDown event on June 7th in Saudi Arabia. The Undertaker, on the other hand, will face Goldberg for the first time ever, in a dream match at the mega event.

What are your thoughts on The Undertaker's jibe on Strowman's new hairstyle? Sound off in the comments section!