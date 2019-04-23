WWE News: The Undertaker hilariously trolls Braun Strowman on Instagram

Undertaker is a genuinely funny guy

What's the story?

Braun Strowman recently posted a photo on Instagram, featuring The Monster Among Men with his grandparents.

Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker character, chimed in in the comments section and made a hilarious comment, stating that he knows what Braun's grandparents were doing after the show.

In case you didn't know...

To the WWE Universe's astonishment, The Undertaker recently jumped onto the social media bandwagon, and made accounts on Instagram as well as on Twitter. Calaway can also be seen promoting products on his Instagram handle, now that he has become an Instagram Influencer.

The heart of the matter

It's weird seeing The Deadman show off his lighter side on social media on a regular basis. Recently, The Undertaker took it to a whole new level and hilariously trolled WWE Superstar Braun Strowman after the latter posted a picture with his grandparents.

Strowman stated in his post that he was honored to perform for the first time in front of his grandfather. The Undertaker showed his witty side and commented on the post, stating that he was aware of what his grandparents did after the show!

The comment blew up as fans flocked in to reply to The Phenom, with most of them praising him for being a pro at making social media comments. Here's a closer look at The Undertaker's comment.

Taker is a savage!

What's next?

The Undertaker is all set to appear at this year's Saudi Arabia event, most likey to face Elias after their confrontation on the Raw after WrestleMania 35. As for his Instagram antics, Braun Strowman hasn't replied to The Undertaker's comment. It would be interesting to see what The Monster Among Men has got to say in response to The Undertaker.

