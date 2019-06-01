WWE News: Goldberg sends a warning to The Undertaker

Abhilash Mendhe

The dream match

What's the story?

A returning Goldberg is all set to face The Undertaker at Super ShowDown on June 7th. Goldberg recently sent a message to The Deadman, merely days before the dream match.

In case you didn't know...

After last year's "The Greatest Royal Rumble" and "Crown Jewel", WWE is all set to return to Saudi Arabia for its next show, "Super ShowDown". The event was made official by WWE a few weeks ago, with the company announcing that Goldberg would be returning to WWE for the first time in 2 years. Soon after, WWE made a huge announcement and made Goldberg vs The Undertaker official for Super ShowDown.

The event is almost on the horizon, and the fans got a sneak peek of the stage construction this past week. Goldberg is all set to make his SmackDown Live debut on the upcoming edition of the blue show, which might lead to a string of exciting possibilities.

The heart of the matter

Goldberg recently took to Instagram and posted a photo from the Royal Rumble match in 2017, when he came face to face with The Undertaker. The Master of the Spear wrote a scathing warning to The Undertaker in the caption.

In 10 days we meet face-to-face ......... then all hell breaks loose. Hope you’re ready...

What's next?

Although The Undertaker replying to Goldberg is a long shot, it's still a possibility, as The Phenom has been active on social media for a long while now, and has taken hilarious jibes on Raw Superstar Braun Strowman's new look. Hopefully, The Deadman appears on SmackDown Live and confronts Goldberg for an epic face-off.

Are you excited to see these two legends go at it at Super ShowDown? Sound off in the comment section!