WWE News: First photos of Super ShowDown stage construction revealed

Super ShowDown

What's the story?

The Instagram handle of Jeddah News recently posted several photos showing the construction work for WWE's Super ShowDown event.

The photos show a rectangular platform being set up above the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Last year, WWE kicked off its association with Saudi Arabia with their first show, "The Greatest Royal Rumble".

The winner of the free-for-all, Braun Strowman, was given a green championship belt to end the show. Additionally, the event featured Triple H taking on John Cena and a string of other bouts.

Months later, WWE came back to the Kingdom for Crown Jewel. The show saw Shane McMahon winning the World Cup trophy and becoming "The Best In The World". This led to a long-term program between him and The Miz which culminated in a match at WrestleMania 35.

Now, WWE is all set to return to Saudi Arabia, and the show is getting promoted as being "better than WrestleMania". The event will see Goldberg returning to WWE to face The Undertaker in a dream encounter.

Also, we'll be witnessing Triple H vs Randy Orton, Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley, Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon, and a bunch of mid-card matches.

The top titles will be defended on the show too, with Seth Rollins taking on Baron Corbin, and Kofi Kingston defending his WWE Title against Dolph Ziggler.

The heart of the matter

The Instagram post by Jeddah News shows the early stages of construction, as a large platform is being hoisted on top of the ring. These platforms have become a norm for WWE's biggest shows for a long while now. You can check out the photos below.

What's next?

Super ShowDown will emanate from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on June 7th.

Are you excited for the event?