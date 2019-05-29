5 incredible similarities between Jon Moxley and CM Punk's WWE exits

Moxley and Punk

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Dean Ambrose had requested his release from WWE. He joined a string of disgruntled wrestlers who weren't happy with their positioning in the promotion, and wanted out to try and look for greener pastures. A majority of fans speculated that the arrival of All Elite Wrestling was a major factor in these decisions. These speculations couldn't be truer, as the likes of Dean Ambrose and Tye Dillinger are now a part of AEW.

Ambrose' exit from WWE was heavily publicized by the company, and he became a part of a bunch of "final Shield reunions", with the first one being their match against Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and Baron Corbin at Fastlane 2019. Coincidentally, the actual final Shield reunion saw the trio take on the same villains they initially faced upon Roman Reigns' return.

A little over a month after his exit, Ambrose debuted in AEW Double Or Nothing as Jon Moxley, the persona he donned in his indie days before joining WWE. Recently, he appeared on Talk Is Jericho and answered a lot of burning questions. The situation with Ambrose has reminded some fans of the time when CM Punk left WWE in 2014. Let's take a look at 5 startling similarities between the WWE exits of both Superstars.

#5 Both Superstars spilled the beans on their exit on popular podcasts

Punk and Cabana

When CM Punk left WWE, fans clamored to hear him talk about what had happened that led to him leaving the company on such a sour note. Although it was a long wait, Punk finally spilled the beans on his issues and how that led to his exit. He appeared on his best friend Colt Cabana's popular podcast, "Art of Wrestling", and talked about what had actually happened.

Ambrose did the exact same thing here. He appeared on another hit podcast, "Talk is Jericho", and talked in length about his final days in WWE and why he decided to leave the company.

