5 times WWE Superstars forgot the script

Over the course of the past several decades, Pro Wrestling has gone on to garner one of the biggest fan followings in the world. Promotions like WWE, WCW, TNA, ROH, and NJPW have contributed towards professional wrestling becoming a globally recognized sport, although a pre-decided one.

The two major qualities a Superstar needs to possess in order to succeed in the business are in-ring skills and knowing how to work a mic. Many are of the opinion that even if a Superstar lacks wrestling skills, they can make it up for it by becoming a master on the mic.

The WWE Universe might remember The Rockers, one of the most exciting teams in WWE during the late-80s. Although Marty Jannetty was an exceptional wrestler, he was bland on the mic. On the other hand, his partner Shawn Michaels was a complete package, possessing incredible skills in both departments. Today, Michaels is regarded by many as the greatest wrestler of all time.

In the long and storied history of professional wrestling, there have been instances where wrestlers messed up while delivering promos, and forgot their lines. Usually, these kinds of mishaps lead to an incredibly awkward visual. Let's take a look at 5 of these instances.

#5 Randy Orton

Orton and Sheamus when they were allies

At WrestleMania 29, The Big Show turned on Randy Orton and Sheamus after their loss to The Shield in the opening match of the event. The two Superstars were hell bent on exacting revenge on The World's Largest Athlete, and faced off on an episode of Monday Night Raw, with both of them making their case for being the one to face The Big Show.

During the promo, Orton forgot his lines and went on to actually ask Sheamus what his lines were, in a hilarious visual. The Legend Killer started his monologue and then proceeded to circle the ring for a good ten seconds without uttering a single word. He then looked at Sheamus and asked what his lines were (off the mic) as a confused Sheamus helped him with his cue. Orton then went on to finish the promo without further hiccups.

It was a rare lapse that one sees from an accomplished talker like Randy Orton.

