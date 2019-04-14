×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Superstar breaks character to address Nia Jax's injury

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.55K   //    14 Apr 2019, 12:52 IST

Nia will be out of action to repair both her ACLs
Nia will be out of action to repair both her ACLs

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently took to Twitter and addressed Nia Jax's injury.

Phoenix broke kayfabe, wishing Nia the best for her recovery.

In case you didn't know...

Beth Phoenix retired in 2012 and went on to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Glamazon sat on commentary for the Women's Tag Team Titles match at WWE Fastlane, that was contested between Sasha Banks & Bayley and Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka.

After The Boss 'n' Hug Connection retained their titles, the villains proceeded to beat them up, leading to Phoenix coming to their aid. This didn't end well for the Hall of Famer, as the dastardly duo attacked her too.

Phoenix teamed up with Natalya to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for the titles at WrestleMania 35, which The Iconics eventually won.

The heart of the matter

WWE recently confirmed that Nia has suffered an injury and will be out for a long while. Beth Phoenix proceeded to post a heartfelt message for Nia Jax on Twitter. She gave Nia the best wishes for her knee surgeries and mentioned that working through two injuries for such a long time is the toughest thing that a Superstar can do.

Advertisement

Phoenix finished off her message by stating that she and the rest of us will be waiting for her swift recovery.

What's next?

Although Beth Phoenix's return initially appeared like a one-off thing for the sake of putting her on the 'Mania card, her message to Jax has led to speculation as to whether she is here to stay on more of a permanent basis. If she does plan to stay with the company, a feud with Jax in the future cannot be discounted.

What are your views on Beth Phoenix? Would you like to see her compete again inside the squared circle?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Boss 'n' Hug Connection The IIconics Beth Phoenix Nia Jax
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE Rumors: Officials holding emergency meeting on how to stop Sasha Banks from leaving WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: More details emerge on Sasha Banks' backstage incident at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks tried to quit WWE following WrestleMania title loss
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Another backstage incident involving Sasha Banks and Bayley from WrestleMania 35 revealed
RELATED STORY
Everything we know about Sasha Banks wanting to quit WWE so far
RELATED STORY
5 booking decisions Sasha Banks wouldn't have liked
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who could consider quitting WWE next after Sasha Banks
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Nia Jax out of action indefinitely following knee injury 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar responds to fan calling Bayley and Sasha "spoiled brats"
RELATED STORY
4 unnoticed similarities between WrestleMania 34 and WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us