WWE News: Superstar breaks character to address Nia Jax's injury

Nia will be out of action to repair both her ACLs

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently took to Twitter and addressed Nia Jax's injury.

Phoenix broke kayfabe, wishing Nia the best for her recovery.

In case you didn't know...

Beth Phoenix retired in 2012 and went on to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

The Glamazon sat on commentary for the Women's Tag Team Titles match at WWE Fastlane, that was contested between Sasha Banks & Bayley and Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka.

After The Boss 'n' Hug Connection retained their titles, the villains proceeded to beat them up, leading to Phoenix coming to their aid. This didn't end well for the Hall of Famer, as the dastardly duo attacked her too.

Phoenix teamed up with Natalya to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for the titles at WrestleMania 35, which The Iconics eventually won.

The heart of the matter

Hey @NiaJaxWWE ...wishing you all the best on your knee surgeries and recovery. Working through one injury let alone two for so long is one of the toughest things a superstar can do. Much respect. Heal up soon. We’ll all be waiting... — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) April 13, 2019

WWE recently confirmed that Nia has suffered an injury and will be out for a long while. Beth Phoenix proceeded to post a heartfelt message for Nia Jax on Twitter. She gave Nia the best wishes for her knee surgeries and mentioned that working through two injuries for such a long time is the toughest thing that a Superstar can do.

Phoenix finished off her message by stating that she and the rest of us will be waiting for her swift recovery.

What's next?

Although Beth Phoenix's return initially appeared like a one-off thing for the sake of putting her on the 'Mania card, her message to Jax has led to speculation as to whether she is here to stay on more of a permanent basis. If she does plan to stay with the company, a feud with Jax in the future cannot be discounted.

What are your views on Beth Phoenix? Would you like to see her compete again inside the squared circle?

