WWE News: Brock Lesnar reveals who inspired him to be a wrestler

Lesnar at his farm

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar recently spoke in front of a sold-out crowd at the Prince of Wales Center.

The former Universal Champion stated that his mother unintentionally planted the idea of becoming a wrestler in his head.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar made his WWE debut on the Raw after WrestleMania 18, destroying a bunch of jobbers in the process. He laid waste to Al Snow, Maven, and Spike Dudley, with Paul Heyman dubbing him as "The Next Big Thing".

Over the course of the next several years, Lesnar went on to have successful careers in World Wrestling Entertainment as well as Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Today, Brock Lesnar is widely regarded as being one of the most genuinely terrifying Superstars of all time. He broke The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak at the 30th edition of the annual extravaganza, which kicked off his monster push to the top of the Raw main event scene.

The heart of the matter

Lesnar touched upon the topic of how it all came to be for him. He stated that he was the youngest of three brothers and grew up on a dairy farm. The trio used to fight all the time, and their mother got tired of bailing them out of jail repeatedly.

That's when Lesnar's mother told them,

"If you guys don't learn how to make a living out of fighting, you need to stop it right now".

According to Brock, this was the moment that made him decide to become a wrestler.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar's humble beginnings led to him becoming one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Lesnar's not been seen since 'Mania was done and dusted with. The way his contract works, one can expect him to appear on the road to The Biggest Party Of The Summer, SummerSlam.

Have we seen the last of Lesnar? Would you like him to come back for another run?