WWE History: When Brock Lesnar was visibly upset after breaking The Undertaker's streak

A rare backstage visual from WrestleMania 30

The story

WrestleMania XXX is widely regarded as being one of the greatest 'Manias of all time. Daniel Bryan's incredibly popular "Yes" Movement reached its pinnacle in the main event that night, as Bryan went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating all three members of Evolution.

What fans also remember from that fateful night is the moment when The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak was broken by Brock Lesnar.

Reportedly, this wasn't the original finish going into 'Mania, but Vince McMahon changed his mind at the last moment, and the unthinkable happened. Some sources reported that Brock Lesnar wasn't happy with the decision and wanted to lose the match.

What went behind?

A backstage clip from WrestleMania XXX gives credibility to the reports of Lesnar's unwillingness to go over The Undertaker. Fans might remember how Lesnar and Heyman left the ring moments after The Beast put down The Undertaker. The Deadman took his time to soak it all in and struggled to rise up. Eventually, he got up on his two feet and looked at the sea of fans who were chanting his name.

This backstage video shows Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman watching The Undertaker on a TV screen. The camera zooms in on Lesnar's face and he looks visibly upset at what has just transpired.

The Undertaker went on to lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and his streak currently stands at 24-2. The Undertaker's iconic streak kicked off at WrestleMania 7 when he pinned Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka, and The Phenom went undefeated for well over two decades. Despite his streak being broken, The Undertaker will go down in history as being one of the most decorated athletes to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

