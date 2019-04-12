×
WWE History: When Brock Lesnar was visibly upset after breaking The Undertaker's streak

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Feature
1.76K   //    12 Apr 2019, 12:35 IST

A rare backstage visual from WrestleMania 30
A rare backstage visual from WrestleMania 30

The story

WrestleMania XXX is widely regarded as being one of the greatest 'Manias of all time. Daniel Bryan's incredibly popular "Yes" Movement reached its pinnacle in the main event that night, as Bryan went on to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by defeating all three members of Evolution.

What fans also remember from that fateful night is the moment when The Undertaker's legendary undefeated streak was broken by Brock Lesnar.

Reportedly, this wasn't the original finish going into 'Mania, but Vince McMahon changed his mind at the last moment, and the unthinkable happened. Some sources reported that Brock Lesnar wasn't happy with the decision and wanted to lose the match.


What went behind?


A backstage clip from WrestleMania XXX gives credibility to the reports of Lesnar's unwillingness to go over The Undertaker. Fans might remember how Lesnar and Heyman left the ring moments after The Beast put down The Undertaker. The Deadman took his time to soak it all in and struggled to rise up. Eventually, he got up on his two feet and looked at the sea of fans who were chanting his name.

This backstage video shows Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman watching The Undertaker on a TV screen. The camera zooms in on Lesnar's face and he looks visibly upset at what has just transpired.

The Undertaker went on to lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and his streak currently stands at 24-2. The Undertaker's iconic streak kicked off at WrestleMania 7 when he pinned Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka, and The Phenom went undefeated for well over two decades. Despite his streak being broken, The Undertaker will go down in history as being one of the most decorated athletes to ever step foot inside the squared circle.

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
