WWE News: Brock Lesnar explains why he rejected The Rock's movie offers

The two legends sharing a backstage moment

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar recently appeared in front of a sold-out crowd of 1000 patrons at the Prince of Wales Centre.

Lesnar revealed that The Rock has offered him movie roles in the past, but he has rejected them because of the fact that every role requires him to get beaten down by The Great One.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock and Brock Lesnar anything but strangers. The two Superstars faced off against each other in the main event of SummerSlam 2002, which resulted in Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Undisputed Championship for the first time in his career.

After the match, The Rock left for Hollywood to resume his movie career, while Lesnar went on to dominate the SmackDown brand. Ever since then, the duo haven't faced off in a WWE ring. There have been multiple occasions where Lesnar and The Rock were backstage together, but WWE chose not to resume the legendary rivalry.

The heart of the matter

On being asked who would win in a street fight between him and The Rock, Lesnar scoffed and stated that he and Johnson are good friends.

Lesnar revealed that The Rock has offered him movie roles in the past. The only condition these roles held was that The Rock would always come out on top by beating Lesnar down. The Beast added that this was the reason he rejected every movie role The Rock offered him. Brock threw in a funny line in the middle of the conversation, which went on like this:

"The difference between us is that he gets pedicures and I don't.".

What's next?

With Lesnar being someone who usually stays away from the spotlight, his comments about rejecting a movie role could certainly be taken as the truth. Currently, The Beast is enjoying his time off after losing the Universal Title to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35.

