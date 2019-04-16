×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE history: When Brock Lesnar threw a backstage tantrum after John Cena didn't follow the script

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Feature
3.54K   //    16 Apr 2019, 13:14 IST

Lesnar has a history of being tough to work with
Lesnar has a history of being tough to work with

The backstory

Brock Lesnar has had two incredible runs in WWE and is widely regarded as one of the most intimidating and dangerous Superstars in the history of this business.

When Lesnar made his long-awaited return to WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania in 2012, the fans welcomed him with open arms. The Beast immediately got into a feud with the top Superstar, John Cena. The heated rivalry resulted in a match at Extreme Rules 2012.


The bout was nowhere as one-sided as the duo had 2 years later at SummerSlam, but it still ended up leaving John Cena in a bloody mess.


Also read: When Brock Lesnar lost his temper backstage after getting concussed at WrestleMania 19


Brock flips out!

After Cena lost the match, he was originally supposed to be carried out in a stretcher, after the brutal beatdown Lesnar had laid on him. This didn't end up happening though. As soon as Brock left for backstage, Cena got up and addressed the live crowd, hinting at leaving the company for a while.

According to several reports, Brock Lesnar threw a major tantrum on learning that Cena hadn't followed the script. The Beast went on to tear things up and shouted at backstage officials. Lensar yelled at one of the officials, stating that the company was a mess and everything was wrong with it.


The aftermath

Things seemed to have been sorted out between Lesnar and WWE later, as he went on to have a feud with Triple H that resulted in a match at SummerSlam in 2012. As for John Cena, his post-match speech didn't mean a thing, and he returned immediately to have a match with John Laurinaitis at the next PPV, Over The Limit.


Also read: When Brock Lesnar was visibly upset after breaking The Undertaker's streak


Brock Lesnar is well known for having a short temper and has been involved in a number of backstage confrontations. Although he brought in tons of mainstream coverage with him to WWE, it did come with a heavy price.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena Brock Lesnar Greatest WWE Wrestlers of All Time Greatest Faces in WWE history WWE Little Known Facts
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE History: When Brock Lesnar lost his temper backstage after getting concussed at WrestleMania 19
RELATED STORY
7 Times Brock Lesnar went off script in the WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE History: When Brock Lesnar was visibly upset after breaking The Undertaker's streak
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Real reason Brock Lesnar threw his Universal belt at Vince McMahon at WM34
RELATED STORY
WWE history: When WWE hit the jackpot in the Spring of 2002
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Backstage details on Brock Lesnar's WWE status after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar verbally abused Vince McMahon in backstage WrestleMania 35 incident
RELATED STORY
5 Rivalries for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE WrestleMania History: 20 greatest moments in the history of the PPV (#20-16)
RELATED STORY
3 Moments that made fans genuinely hate Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us