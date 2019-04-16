WWE history: When Brock Lesnar threw a backstage tantrum after John Cena didn't follow the script

Lesnar has a history of being tough to work with

The backstory

Brock Lesnar has had two incredible runs in WWE and is widely regarded as one of the most intimidating and dangerous Superstars in the history of this business.

When Lesnar made his long-awaited return to WWE on the Raw after WrestleMania in 2012, the fans welcomed him with open arms. The Beast immediately got into a feud with the top Superstar, John Cena. The heated rivalry resulted in a match at Extreme Rules 2012.

The bout was nowhere as one-sided as the duo had 2 years later at SummerSlam, but it still ended up leaving John Cena in a bloody mess.

Brock flips out!

After Cena lost the match, he was originally supposed to be carried out in a stretcher, after the brutal beatdown Lesnar had laid on him. This didn't end up happening though. As soon as Brock left for backstage, Cena got up and addressed the live crowd, hinting at leaving the company for a while.

According to several reports, Brock Lesnar threw a major tantrum on learning that Cena hadn't followed the script. The Beast went on to tear things up and shouted at backstage officials. Lensar yelled at one of the officials, stating that the company was a mess and everything was wrong with it.

The aftermath

Things seemed to have been sorted out between Lesnar and WWE later, as he went on to have a feud with Triple H that resulted in a match at SummerSlam in 2012. As for John Cena, his post-match speech didn't mean a thing, and he returned immediately to have a match with John Laurinaitis at the next PPV, Over The Limit.

Brock Lesnar is well known for having a short temper and has been involved in a number of backstage confrontations. Although he brought in tons of mainstream coverage with him to WWE, it did come with a heavy price.

