WWE History: When Brock Lesnar lost his temper backstage after getting concussed at WrestleMania 19

The backstory

When he came into the WWE, Brock Lesnar was given the moniker of "The Next Big Thing" and was being managed by Paul Heyman. Fresh out of Ohio Valley Wrestling, this intimidating behemoth had everything Vince McMahon wanted in a main eventer. He had a credible resume, a physique like none other and the hunger to become the best in the business.

Vince McMahon and the WWE as a whole have been notorious for pushing physically large and superior superstars over their smaller and technically gifted counterparts. So it was a no-brainer for the guys at the back who took a liking to Lesnar.

Lesnar debuted on the Raw after WrestleMania 18 and went on to go over against the likes of The Rock and Undertaker, in possibly the greatest rookie year in WWE history. Lesnar won his first WWE title at Summerslam 2002 after delivering a thunderous F5 on The Rock. Months later, he lost the title to The Big Show. His win in the Royal Rumble match gave him a guaranteed shot at Kurt Angle's WWE Title at WrestleMania 19.

The incident

An excellently executed headline match was almost ruined in the final moments when Lesnar decided to try a Shooting Star Press on Angle, even though it wasn't in the script.

Lesnar climbed on the top rope and hit the move on Angle. Dubbed as being one of the most difficult and dangerous moves in all of wrestling, the Shooting Star Press was something a light-heavyweight could execute with ease. A 290-pounder trying it would be a tough nut to crack, and that's exactly what ended up happening.

Tazz, who was calling the match along with Michael Cole, was surprised when he saw Lesnar climb up the ring. He mentioned that Lesnar was doing something that was most unlikely of him to execute and before he could complete his sentence, Lesnar went for the impossible.

Lesnar botched the move gloriously and landed hard with his neck, taking the brunt of the impact. For a moment, Lesnar seemed as if he was unconscious. Somehow, he managed to rise up and hit an F5 on Angle to win the WWE Title.

Lesnar continued to look dazed and was unable to stand on his feet when the referee handed him over the title. It was his moment to shine and absorb all the adualtions. But Lesnar was in no condition to do so.

The aftermath

Lesnar was seen having a fit backstage after getting surrounded by medical staff and backstage officials. Lesnar is known for not being comfortable around people and this was probably the first sign of his aversion. Thankfully, Brock recovered fully and went on to have decorated careers in WWE and UFC.

His second innings with the WWE earned him the title 'The Beast Incarnate' as he went on to become one of the most decorated champions of the last decade. Lesnar also has the unique distinction of being the first superstar to end the Undertaker's Wrestlemania streak.

He managed to achieve all of this and more without ever executing another shooting star press in the squared circle.