WWE Rumors: WWE is 'very interested' in getting CM Punk back

Will he ever come back?

What's the story?

Don't we all want CM Punk to return to the WWE? Of course, we do. However, the WWE Universe also knows that it is nearly impossible to happen, especially when the nature of his departure is taken into consideration.

Anything, though, can happen in WWE and CM Punk's comeback too shouldn't be ruled out.

As per Brad Shepard on the Oh, You Didn't Know wrestling podcast, the WWE management is very interested in getting CM Punk back.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk quit the WWE in 2014 and has since shot down every single rumour, speculation or plea regarding a potential return to Vince McMahon's empire.

The Cult of Personality's failed MMA expedition briefly hinted at a return to pro wrestling for the 40-year-old, but, we have yet to witness Punk's full-blown reversion to the profession that made him a household name.

He did make an appearance at the MKE wrestling event recently in a mask and delivered the GTS. Naturally, the fans have not stopped talking about Punk getting back to the world of Sports Entertainment. However, the former WWE Champion seems content with his current role as an MMA colour commentator for the UFC-affiliated Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CCFC).

Additionally, a long-drawn lawsuit filed by WWE doctor Chris Amaan against Punk and Colt Cabana came to an end recently, and we're sure Punk would be in no mood to burn bridges just yet.

The heart of the matter

Punk may be done with WWE altogether but the company doesn't seem to be over the 5-time WWE World Champion.

On the latest edition of the Oh, You Didn't Know podcast, Brad Shepard said," “I was told that [WWE] would love to have him back which I found very interesting.”

WWE is currently going throw an exodus of sorts as many superstars are leaving the company owing to growing backstage frustrations. With AEW coming up as a viable alternative, talents aren't apprehensive anymore when it comes to quitting WWE as they stand to get paid equally well if they get picked up by Tony Khan's promotion.

It is interesting to note that CM Punk was indeed Tony Khan's first choice for AEW, long before he got Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks on board.

AEW is positioning itself to be a legitimate competitor, and WWE would love to have the big names in their fold to counteract the new promotion's hype.

What's next?

WWE may be 'very interested' but convincing Punk to return to WWE is a whole different ball game. There are way too many issues to sort out and personally, I doubt Punk may ever sign on a WWE contract ever again. Nonetheless, anything is possible in the world of pro wrestling, eh?

For now, Punk is tied up with many responsibilities outside wrestling and will be part of the commentary team for CCFC 75 in Coachella, California on May 25th. Yes, the same day as Double or Nothing.

CM Punk to AEW doesn't seem like it may be happening anytime soon as well.