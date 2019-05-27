5 things we learned from Jon Moxley's backstage promo in AEW

Jon Moxley

Last night, the wrestling world watched in utter shock, as Jon Moxley made his debut at the end of AEW's first show, Double Or Nothing. After Chris Jericho defeated Kenny Omega to earn a shot at the AEW World Title. Jon Moxley made his way to the ring through the crowd, and confronted Jericho.

He proceeded to attack Jericho, the referee, and Kenny Omega to end the show on an incredibly high note. Later, Tony Khan revealed Moxley's contract details with AEW, stating that he has signed a multi-year deal with the promotion.

Earlier tonight, AEW posted a video tweet that showed Jon Moxley cutting a scathing backstage promo after his appearance at Double Or Nothing. The promo lasts for almost a minute and a half, and features Moxley in all his glory. Moxley hinted at several things during the promo and we'll take a look at 5 things we learned from the same.

#5 Moxley was miserable in his final days in WWE

Dean Ambrose

Jon Moxley needs to be praised by the wrestling community for being a total pro when it came to going through his final days in WWE. When he requested his release from the company, WWE publicized it heavily and we saw a string of "final Shield reunions", with the actual final one taking place at The Shield's Final Chapter.

Nevertheless, Moxley wasn't happy at all with how his star came to a standstill in WWE. He was already upset with how his heel turn had been handled. Further, he was put into a segment with Nia Jax, with Nia putting him down in the end. Nothing came out of it as we moved ahead. Moxley wasn't featured on the WrestleMania card either. When Moxley said that he is breathing fresh air for the first time in a long while, he was actually referring to the fact that he was in a sorry state during the final months of his WWE run.

