AEW News: Jon Moxley possibly targets WWE in a scathing promo

Last night, Jon Moxley made his shocking debut at AEW Double Or Nothing.

AEW's Twitter handle recently posted a video, that features Moxley cutting a scathing promo, taking a possible shot at WWE.

The past several months have been a wild ride for Jon Moxley. Earlier in the year, he requested his release from WWE. Reportedly, Moxley wasn't thrilled with how the character of Dean Ambrose was being handled on the main roster.

The next couple of months saw WWE heavily publicizing the release of Moxley. The 6-man tag team match that headlined WWE Fastlane 2019 was promoted as The Shield's final reunion. Things didn't end there though, as WWE kept reuniting the trio on several occasions after 'Mania. It all came to an end when Dean Ambrose wrestled his final match at a WWE Network Special named The Shield's Final Chapter.

After his release, Dean posted a promo on Twitter, that hinted at him embracing the character of Jon Moxley.

Ambrose took the wrestling world by storm last night when he appeared at the end of Double Or Nothing and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Now, a video tweet has been posted on AEW's official Twitter account. The video shows Moxley taking a possible shot at WWE.

One day, you will all come to my funeral, just to make sure that I stay dead, but today is not that day. I'm alive! My heart is still beating and I'm breathing fresh air for the first time in a long time. My name is Jon Moxley and I'm on a mission to reclaim my soul, and I know I'm not the only one who thinks... you know it's about time this industry got a facelift. So make no mistake about it. This is an official declaration of war tonight. To anyone who wants to get in my way, and anybody who stands in AEW's way. We have a mission, to knock the pillars of this industry on their a**. We ain't reading any more history books baby, we're writing them. This is what you call a paradigm shift.

Jon Moxley means business and is here to stay in AEW for a long time to come.

