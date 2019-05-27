×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Jon Moxley possibly targets WWE in a scathing promo

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
3.14K   //    27 May 2019, 10:55 IST

Jon Moxley
Jon Moxley

What's the story?

Last night, Jon Moxley made his shocking debut at AEW Double Or Nothing.

AEW's Twitter handle recently posted a video, that features Moxley cutting a scathing promo, taking a possible shot at WWE.


In case you didn't know...

The past several months have been a wild ride for Jon Moxley. Earlier in the year, he requested his release from WWE. Reportedly, Moxley wasn't thrilled with how the character of Dean Ambrose was being handled on the main roster.

The next couple of months saw WWE heavily publicizing the release of Moxley. The 6-man tag team match that headlined WWE Fastlane 2019 was promoted as The Shield's final reunion. Things didn't end there though, as WWE kept reuniting the trio on several occasions after 'Mania. It all came to an end when Dean Ambrose wrestled his final match at a WWE Network Special named The Shield's Final Chapter.

After his release, Dean posted a promo on Twitter, that hinted at him embracing the character of Jon Moxley.

Also read: Cody Rhodes responds to WWE Hall of Famer and gets praised by top politician


The heart of the matter

Ambrose took the wrestling world by storm last night when he appeared at the end of Double Or Nothing and attacked Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Now, a video tweet has been posted on AEW's official Twitter account. The video shows Moxley taking a possible shot at WWE.

One day, you will all come to my funeral, just to make sure that I stay dead, but today is not that day. I'm alive! My heart is still beating and I'm breathing fresh air for the first time in a long time. My name is Jon Moxley and I'm on a mission to reclaim my soul, and I know I'm not the only one who thinks... you know it's about time this industry got a facelift. So make no mistake about it. This is an official declaration of war tonight. To anyone who wants to get in my way, and anybody who stands in AEW's way. We have a mission, to knock the pillars of this industry on their a**. We ain't reading any more history books baby, we're writing them. This is what you call a paradigm shift.
Advertisement

What's next?

Jon Moxley means business and is here to stay in AEW for a long time to come.

What are your thoughts on Moxley's promo?

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Dean Ambrose Vince McMahon
Advertisement
AEW News: Kenny Omega provides a medical update following his brawl with Jon Moxley at Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Jon Moxley's AEW contract details revealed
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Tony Khan talks about CM Punk in AEW
RELATED STORY
3 ways Jon Moxley can make an impact AEW's Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley debuted at AEW's Double Or Nothing and this is how Twitter reacted
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why CM Punk should follow Jon Moxley to AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Dean Ambrose shows up at Double or Nothing and attacks AEW Star
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Cody Rhodes responds to WWE Hall of Famer, gets praised by top politician
RELATED STORY
How Dean Ambrose and WWE are possibly pulling off the swerve of the century
RELATED STORY
Which upcoming matches were revealed at AEW's Double Or Nothing?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us