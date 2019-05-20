×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Stephanie McMahon talks about AEW as WWE's competition

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
565   //    20 May 2019, 08:35 IST

Stephanie McMahon
Stephanie McMahon

What's the story?

F4WOnline is reporting that WWE's Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon held a backstage talent meeting before the Money In The Bank PPV.

Stephanie reportedly addressed All Elite Wrestling as a competition to WWE.


In case you didn't know...

All Elite Wrestling recently took the pro-wrestling world by storm when it announced a TV deal with TNT. Several wrestling personalities shared their thoughts on the breaking news, with WWE's Matt Riddle seemingly being overly excited about it. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle went on to state that WWE can't be dethroned no matter how much AEW tries.

Nevertheless, AEW is here now, and is backed by a billionaire who's ready to invest a huge sum on his company.

Also read: 5 WCW rejects who became megastars in WWE


The heart of the matter

According to F4WOnline, Stephanie McMahon gave a pep talk to WWE talent during a backstage meeting at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Although the speech she delivered wasn't anything out of the ordinary, there was one thing that stood out.

Stephanie promoted the WWE brand during her speech, and pushed the usual social media stats. She talked about WWE having a billion followers on social media, and how big of a deal it is.

Finally, Stephanie finished off by saying that in addition to competing with video games, movies, and streaming services, WWE now has to compete with AEW.


What's next?

It's refreshing to learn that the higher-ups in WWE are taking AEW seriously. This would be beneficial for the product in the coming time, as competition has always resulted in a promotion doing its best to one-up its rival.

What are your thoughts on Stephanie's speech? Do you think AEW's arrival is the dawning of a new era in professional wrestling?

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Vince McMahon Stephanie McMahon
Advertisement
3 reasons why Stephanie McMahon could be WWE Chairman after Vince McMahon 
RELATED STORY
3 Shockers WWE could be planning this Summer
RELATED STORY
Every WWE Superstar in the FIRST ever MITB ladder match: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 4 reasons why Vince McMahon could hand the SmackDown Women's Title to Charlotte
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 7 things that must happen at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sasha Banks' possible role at Money In The Bank revealed
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: 6-Time World Champion to make a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank 
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Becky Lynch lose her Raw Women's Championship at the PPV
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Vince McMahon will never make Braun Strowman Universal Champion
RELATED STORY
6 Best mic workers in the WWE today
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us