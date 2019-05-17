×
WWE News: Hall of Famer says AEW can't catch up to WWE

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
282   //    17 May 2019, 08:11 IST


Cody and Vince
Cody and Vince

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc. regarding AEW's new TV deal.

Angle stated that although these are exciting times to be a wrestling fan, there's no way AEW will catch up with WWE.


In case you didn't know...


It was recently confirmed that All Elite Wrestling has secured a TV deal with TNT. The promotion is steadily garnering the attention of professional wrestling fans and boasts an impressive roster consisting of some of the most popular wrestlers in the world, including Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks.

AEW is backed by billionaire Tony Khan and has put in tons of money to bring in these Superstars. Chris Jericho even went on to say that the contract he secured is the "best deal of his life".

As soon as the news broke out, several wrestling personalities chimed in on social media and shared their opinion on what this means for pro-wrestling. WWE's Matt Riddle had some interesting things to say about the deal. It was earlier reported that a former WWE World Champion is in talks with the promotion.

Also read: WWE Hall of Famer reveals advantage WWE has over AEW


The heart of the matter

While talking about AEW, Angle said that he genuinely wants the fans to get excited about it, but added that there is no way they will be able to trump WWE.

He further explained that one needs to spend tons of money to become No. 1. Angle also stated that AEW can be a good addition to wrestling and become a good No. 2 company.

I welcome AEW to do whatever they want to do to become No. 1. But I’m telling you right now, they’re gonna have a great run but WWE is No. 1 and always will be.
What's next?

AEW's first show, "Double Or Nothing", will emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 25th.

Do you agree with Angle?

Contact Us