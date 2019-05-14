AEW News: Former World Champion says he is in talks with AEW

All Elite Wrestling

What's the story?

Bellator fighter and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show".

Hager stated that he has spoken with All Elite Wrestling, and hinted that he could sign with the company in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Jake Hager is famously known among the WWE Universe as Jack Swagger. He spent more than a decade in WWE and went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship on one occasion. He competed for the same against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 29, in a losing effort.

After his departure from WWE in 2017, Hager set his sights on MMA and emerged victorious in his first Bellator fight earlier this year. Last weekend, Hager made quick work of T.J. Jones at Bellator 221 to extend his record to 2-0. He recently talked about WWE's rating woes and suggested an idea to tackle it.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Jake Hager spoke in depth about AEW, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks. He lauded Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks for going ahead with the project and wished them the best of luck for the future.

When Helwani asked Hager whether we could see him in AEW someday, he responded by saying that he has talked with them, and something could come out of it in the near future. Hager also said that he wants to see Jon Moxley make his debut in AEW.

We've spoken, and I think that will progress in the future. As of now, I can't tell you.

I definitely want to be a part of [AEW] but I have been busy with training camps and talks haven't gotten to that point yet.

What's next?

Jake Hager has had a thunderous start in MMA. If he does sign with AEW, one wonders whether he can manage to secure a dual-work schedule between Bellator and AEW in the near future, like what Brock Lesnar did with UFC and WWE in the past.

What are your thoughts on Hager's comments?