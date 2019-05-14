×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

AEW News: Former World Champion says he is in talks with AEW

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
10.24K   //    14 May 2019, 19:41 IST

All Elite Wrestling
All Elite Wrestling

What's the story?

Bellator fighter and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on "Ariel Helwani's MMA Show".

Hager stated that he has spoken with All Elite Wrestling, and hinted that he could sign with the company in the near future.


In case you didn't know...

Jake Hager is famously known among the WWE Universe as Jack Swagger. He spent more than a decade in WWE and went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship on one occasion. He competed for the same against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 29, in a losing effort.

After his departure from WWE in 2017, Hager set his sights on MMA and emerged victorious in his first Bellator fight earlier this year. Last weekend, Hager made quick work of T.J. Jones at Bellator 221 to extend his record to 2-0. He recently talked about WWE's rating woes and suggested an idea to tackle it.

Also read: 4 WWE Superstars who made career-ending mistakes


The heart of the matter


While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Jake Hager spoke in depth about AEW, Cody Rhodes, and The Young Bucks. He lauded Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks for going ahead with the project and wished them the best of luck for the future.

When Helwani asked Hager whether we could see him in AEW someday, he responded by saying that he has talked with them, and something could come out of it in the near future. Hager also said that he wants to see Jon Moxley make his debut in AEW.

We've spoken, and I think that will progress in the future. As of now, I can't tell you.
I definitely want to be a part of [AEW] but I have been busy with training camps and talks haven't gotten to that point yet.
Advertisement

What's next?

Jake Hager has had a thunderous start in MMA. If he does sign with AEW, one wonders whether he can manage to secure a dual-work schedule between Bellator and AEW in the near future, like what Brock Lesnar did with UFC and WWE in the past.

What are your thoughts on Hager's comments?

Tags:
AEW (All Elite Wrestling) Jack Swagger Dean Ambrose
Advertisement
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho welcomes Former WWE World Champion to join AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion teases move to AEW
RELATED STORY
5 Former WWE Superstars to watch out for in AEW
RELATED STORY
4 Former WWE Superstars who have been approached by AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Former WWE Superstar comments on CM Punk potentially joining AEW
RELATED STORY
5 former WWE Superstars who could make a surprise appearance at AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
Jon Moxley: 5 clear indications which prove that Dean Ambrose is joining AEW
RELATED STORY
AEW News: Chris Jericho brutally attacks AEW employee 
RELATED STORY
AEW Rumors: AEW Roster no longer allowed to work indies?
RELATED STORY
Will Dean Ambrose sign with AEW?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us