4 WWE Superstars who made career-ending mistakes

Vince McMahon is a ruthless businessman, and if history is to be believed, he will go to great lengths for the sake of the business. Over the course of the past several decades, McMahon has built up a globally recognized empire, out of the company he bought off his father.

It's no secret that Vince has given his blood and sweat for a long time, and was once on the verge of going out of business when WCW was toppling WWE in weekly ratings. Somehow, he managed to fend off the competition and buy it in the end.

He also made a string of enemies on the way to the top. Recently, Vince came into the limelight for an incident involving Bret Hart at the Hall of Fame, where the employee who wrote Bret's speech resigned backstage after learning that Vince was livid after Hart mentioned his name.

He apparently knew he was going to get fired, and chose to do it his own way. Bret was also attacked during the speech.

WWE's history is filled with instances where Superstars made grave mistakes that ended up costing them their careers. Let's take a look at a few of those instances.

#4 Yokozuna refuses to lose weight

Yokozuna

The Samoan behemoth came into WWE in the early 90s and soon made his intentions clear. He was seen dissing The United States of America on several occasions and was positioned as the biggest heel on the roster. Yokozuna headlined two back-to-back WrestleMania events, both in losing efforts against Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart.

Although Yokozuna was brought in due to his gargantuan stature, it ended up being the reason for his departure. He was consistently being asked to work upon losing weight, as he was weighing around 600 pounds by the time 1996 rolled around.

He didn't listen though and was eventually released from the company. By 2000, Yokozuna weighed around 750 pounds, which played a major role in his death that same year.

The WWE were looking for a strong heel character at the time and Yokozuna fit the bill. His gross physicality, accompanied by his persona, made him the right man for the job. But unlike his other Samoan family members, Yokozuna failed to look after himself, thus cutting short what could have been a legendary career.

