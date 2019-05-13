×
WWE News: MMA fighter suggests idea to boost WWE's popularity

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
229   //    13 May 2019, 08:24 IST

The McMahon family
The McMahon family

What's the story?

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and current Bellator fighter Jack Swagger recently talked with Pro Wrestling 24/7 on WWE's declining ratings and popularity.

Swagger stated that keeping the product on hold from WrestleMania to SummerSlam could fix WWE's woes.


In case you didn't know...

Jack Swagger has kicked off an incredibly impressive MMA career. He won his first MMA fight at Bellator 214 earlier this year. Last night, he won his second fight against T.J. Jones at Bellator 221. The match ended in controversy, as Swagger continued to apply pressure on his opponent for a while even after he tapped out to the lock.

This garnered a chorus of boos for Swagger while he left the arena. He had stated earlier that Donald Trump called him and wished the best of luck for his MMA bout.

Swagger's career has seen a resurgence after he spent around a decade on WWE's mid-card. Although he went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship on one occasion, Swagger was never seen as a legit headliner.

Also read: Top heel breaks character and calls Becky Lynch 'best friend'


The heart of the matter

While talking about WWE's waning popularity, Swagger said that it's incredibly tough to provide multiple hours of pro-wrestling to the fans on a weekly basis. WWE currently produces Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, NXT, 205 Live, and Main Event, every single week. Swagger stated that WWE should ponder on changing the current model.


I think they need to move into a season - start at SummerSlam, end at WrestleMania and then have that time off where you can refresh everything or restart everything.

What's next?

Jack Swagger is in high spirits after his 2nd straight MMA win, and seems ready to face a seasoned athlete inside the Bellator ring.

What are your thoughts on Swagger's idea?

Tags:
WWE Raw Jack Swagger Vince McMahon
