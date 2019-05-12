×
WWE/MMA News: Did Jack Swagger win his 2nd MMA fight?

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
956   //    12 May 2019, 09:06 IST


The face-off
The face-off

What's the story?

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger (now Jake Hager) has won his 2nd Bellator MMA fight. Swagger submitted TJ Jones in a quick victory, with the bout lasting less than three minutes.


In case you didn't know...

Jack Swagger was a WWE mainstay for more than a decade, having won the WWE's top title in 2010 after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Chris Jericho. Swagger didn't achieve this feat again during his WWE stint, but came close to winning the World Title when he fought Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 29 at MetLife Stadium.

Swagger went on to form a tag team with Cesaro, dubbed as The Real Americans. The duo split up after Cesaro's win in the first-ever Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 30. Swagger requested his WWE release in 2017, and was subsequently granted the same by WWE. He recently opened up on why many WWE Superstars are unhappy with their standing.

Also read: WWE Superstar takes hilarious shot at his booking


The heart of the matter

Jack Swagger had won his first MMA fight earlier this year, and appeared in his 2nd match tonight, against TJ Jones at Bellator 221. Swagger made quick work of his opponent, and the match ended in just under three minutes. It's worth noting here that Swagger kept the submission hold on for a few seconds after his opponent tapped and gave up.

Jake Hager now stands at 2-0 in MMA, and seems ready to face off against a more seasoned and experienced opponent.


What's next?

Swagger dangled in the mid-card for the majority of his WWE run, and has finally gotten the spotlight that he deserved after shedding his blood and sweat for the entirety of his youth. Here's hoping he goes on to secure a bunch of victories and manages to make a name for himself in Bellator, and eventually, in UFC.

What are your thoughts on Swagger's victory? Sound off!

