WWE News: WWE Superstar takes hilarious shot at his booking

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Luke Harper recently made an appearance on Xavier Woods' Youtube show, UpUpDownDown.

Harper strolled away while Woods and Tyler Breeze were engrossed in the game, asking if he gets "booked on the show."

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper was called up on the main roster in 2013, as a part of The Wyatt Family. The behemoth went on to become WWE Intercontinental Champion on the blue brand, but is recently in hot water with the company.

After WrestleMania 35 was done and dusted with, Harper asked for his WWE release and sent a heartfelt tweet thanking WWE and the fans. This didn't end well for him though, as WWE denied his release request, and added an additional six months to his contract.

The WWE Universe wasn't too thrilled with WWE's treatment of Harper. The former Wyatt Family member is now locked in a contract until next year's WrestleMania, and it doesn't look like he will get booked in an angle for the duration of the tenure. Bray Wyatt was recently asked to include him on his show, to which he gave an encouraging answer.

The heart of the matter

Luke Harper was recently featured on the latest edition of Xavier Woods' Youtube show, UpUpDownDown. He strolled in, carrying his son, and talked to Woods and Breeze for a while, before leaving the spot. As Harper was leaving, he took a slight dig at WWE for not booking him on TV, and asked whether he will "get booked on this show."

What's next?

Things aren't looking too good for Luke Harper at the moment. Here's hoping Bray Wyatt manages to bring him on his show, so that Harper gets to do something on WWE TV until his contract runs out.

What are your thoughts on Harper's current standing?