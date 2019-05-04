×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Top Superstar is trying to bring Luke Harper back on WWE TV

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
115   //    04 May 2019, 08:51 IST

Could he reunite with his former Wyatt Family member?
Could he reunite with his former Wyatt Family member?

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently responded to a fan request on Twitter, which stated that he should bring back Luke Harper as a guest on his show.

Wyatt stated that "he's working on it".


In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper is going through a rough patch at the moment. The former Wyatt Family member had recently asked for his WWE release, but the promotion didn't grant him the same.

Instead, it was reported that WWE has added six additional months to Harper's contract. The rumor mill suggested that WWE wants to secure Luke Harper and a few others so that they won't switch to All Elite Wrestling.

The extension in Harper's contract is bound to keep him with WWE for a good while, all the way to next year's WrestleMania season.

Apparently, Vince McMahon tried to pull off something similar with Goldust, but Triple H managed to convince him to let him go.

Also read: Bray Wyatt hints at a feud with Roman Reigns


The heart of the matter

A fan recently addressed Bray Wyatt in a tweet, asking him to bring back his longtime friend Luke Harper into the mix, as a guest on his children's show, Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt responded to the fan's tweet, and gave a rather interesting reply. He stated that he agrees with the fan, and added that he is working on bringing Luke Harper back.

Advertisement

If Harper is being forced to stay in WWE, it will certainly help him if he gets used in a storyline with Wyatt. This would be way better than letting him sit through his contract.


What's Next?

Although Bray Wyatt has said that he is working on bringing Harper back, it would be interesting to see whether he manages to convince Vince McMahon for the same.

Would you like to see Wyatt and Harper reunite?

Tags:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family Bray Wyatt Luke Harper
Advertisement
WWE: 5 Reasons why Luke Harper may not have returned to RAW or SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE had interesting plans for Luke Harper before he handed in release request
RELATED STORY
3 interesting storylines WWE could have booked Luke Harper in
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Superstar missing from TV shows up at WWE Live Event, drops old character
RELATED STORY
5 creepiest WWE segments of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Luke Harper may have asked for his WWE release 
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who nearly joined the Wyatt Family
RELATED STORY
5 superstars who should leave WWE in order to succeed
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could join Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who Luke Harper faced but never defeated
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us