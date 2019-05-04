WWE News: Top Superstar is trying to bring Luke Harper back on WWE TV

Could he reunite with his former Wyatt Family member?

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt recently responded to a fan request on Twitter, which stated that he should bring back Luke Harper as a guest on his show.

Wyatt stated that "he's working on it".

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper is going through a rough patch at the moment. The former Wyatt Family member had recently asked for his WWE release, but the promotion didn't grant him the same.

Instead, it was reported that WWE has added six additional months to Harper's contract. The rumor mill suggested that WWE wants to secure Luke Harper and a few others so that they won't switch to All Elite Wrestling.

The extension in Harper's contract is bound to keep him with WWE for a good while, all the way to next year's WrestleMania season.

Apparently, Vince McMahon tried to pull off something similar with Goldust, but Triple H managed to convince him to let him go.

The heart of the matter

A fan recently addressed Bray Wyatt in a tweet, asking him to bring back his longtime friend Luke Harper into the mix, as a guest on his children's show, Firefly Funhouse.

Wyatt responded to the fan's tweet, and gave a rather interesting reply. He stated that he agrees with the fan, and added that he is working on bringing Luke Harper back.

I agree! I’m working on it — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) May 3, 2019

If Harper is being forced to stay in WWE, it will certainly help him if he gets used in a storyline with Wyatt. This would be way better than letting him sit through his contract.

What's Next?

Although Bray Wyatt has said that he is working on bringing Harper back, it would be interesting to see whether he manages to convince Vince McMahon for the same.

Would you like to see Wyatt and Harper reunite?