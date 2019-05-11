WWE News: Former Superstar explains why many WWE wrestlers are unhappy

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger recently sat down with Pro Wrestling 24/7 and talked on a variety of topics.

Swagger stated that the amount of travel WWE Superstars have to do, to come in and get assigned bad storylines, is a major reason why they're unhappy.

In case you didn't know...

Jack Swagger spent the better part of his youth as a WWE Superstar. He won the Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 26, a match that turned out to be the very last one of its kind to take place at a 'Mania. He cashed it in on Chris Jericho to become World Heavyweight Champion on an edition of SmackDown.

After spending years in the mid-card, he asked to be released in 2017, which WWE granted without any hassle. Swagger is currently an MMA fighter in Bellator, having won his first match at the Bellator 214 event earlier this year. He recently received a call from President Donald Trump, who wished him good luck for his match.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with Pro Wrestling 24/7, Swagger talked about why a lot of WWE Superstars are unhappy with their job and their standing on the main roster.

He stated that the wrestlers have to travel throughout the year, and are away from their family on a consistent basis. After going through this, they are handed over storylines that make no sense, and it makes them wonder whether this is worth it.

You're traveling 200 days a year, sometimes you're only home 36 hours a week, away from your family and then you go out there and you have these storylines that are just bad and you're like, 'I'm putting my body through this for THIS'?

What's next?

Jack Swagger is all set to compete in his 2nd MMA fight at Bellator 221.

