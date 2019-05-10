WWE News: Donald Trump calls and wishes good luck to Former World Champion

Trump with Austin and Vince

What's the story?

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger recently posted a tweet, informing his fans about his talk with the President of the United States.

Swagger stated that Donald Trump wished him good luck for his next MMA fight at the Bellator 221 event.

In case you didn't know...

Jack Swagger was a mainstay in WWE for a good while, and went on to become the World Champion on one occasion. He won the Money In The Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 26, and cashed it in on then-champion Chris Jericho, who was unconscious after having received a thunderous Spear from Edge.

Swagger left WWE in 2017, after asking for his release and being granted the same. Earlier this year, Swagger made a dominant MMA debut when he defeated J.W. Kiser via submission at Bellator 214. He was recently seen talking about his MMA career with CM Punk on the Sauce & Shram show.

The heart of the matter

Swagger is all set to appear in his second fight, against T.J. Jones at Bellator 221. He recently put up a tweet, informing his fans that the American President, Donald Trump himself, called Swagger and wished him luck for his fight.

What an incredible honor. Just got off the ph. With @realDonaldTrump . He said good luck and said I was the second best Donald J in America but I have better Hair!!

@oakgrovetechnologies @butcherboxsports @engageind @drivemma @rubyse @joshraff_ @RobsBoxing @catalinahager pic.twitter.com/FEIzV91KxY — You Dont Know Jack (@RealJackSwagger) May 9, 2019

In addition to wishing him good luck, Trump took a cheeky jibe at Swagger, and stated that he is the second best Donald J in America. It's no secret that Swagger is a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and had voted for him back in 2016.

What's next?

Jack Swagger's second fight is scheduled for Bellator 221, which is going to emanate from Allstate Arena near Chicago on Saturday.

