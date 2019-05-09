×
WWE News: Roman Reigns reveals Vince McMahon's advice after cancer diagnosis

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
320   //    09 May 2019, 08:44 IST

Reigns and Vince backstage
Reigns and Vince backstage

What's the story?

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on a variety of topics.

Reigns stated that upon his leukemia diagnosis last year, Vince McMahon told him to slow down and enjoy every moment of his life.


In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his Universal Title last year, to resume his battle with leukemia. Reigns made his triumphant return to the squared circle on the road to WrestleMania 35, and went on to face Drew McIntyre on The Grandest Stage Of Them All, in a winning effort.

Recently, Roman Reigns was drafted to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shakeup, in what Vince McMahon dubbed as "the biggest acquisition in SmackDown Live history". He made his thunderous return to the blue brand by laying down two back to back Superman Punches on Elias and Vince McMahon, followed by a Spear on the dastardly villain.

Also read: Roman Reigns reveals his toughest opponent


The heart of the matter

While speaking with Sports Illustrated, Roman Reigns opened up on Vince McMahon's advice to him upon his cancer diagnosis. According to Reigns, Vince told him to slow down a bit, and be there for his family and friends.

Now that I'm back, I'm enjoying every moment. That goes back to what Vince McMahon told me. Vince said to me, 'Be present.' He said, 'Be there with your family and friends, and absorb everything you can. Maximize all that you can.'

What's next?

Roman Reigns is all set to face off against Elias at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV. Also, the rumor mill has suggested that we'll be seeing more of The Big Dog on Monday Night Raw, moving ahead.

What are your thoughts on Roman Reigns' Raw appearance? Are you a fan of the Wild Card rule?

