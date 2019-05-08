WWE Rumors: WWE's big future plans for Roman Reigns revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
08 May 2019, 18:32 IST

The Big Dog

What's the story?

Roman Reigns made headlines this week when he showed up on RAW despite being a member of the SmackDown roster, and blatantly disregarding the WWE and The McMahons who had made it clear that they do not want him showing up on RAW.

As a result of The Big Dog's actions, Vince McMahon has now enforced something known as the 'Wild Card Rule' - which allows a handful Superstars from each brand the ability to show up on the other brand for that week.

WWE has some major plans for Roman Reigns in the future pertaining to the Wild Card Rule.

In case you didn't know...

Roman Reigns has been a member of the RAW roster ever since the brands were split in 2016. However, during the 2019 Superstar Shakeup, the former WWE Champion was drafted to SmackDown Live.

WWE was unhappy with the fall in RAW ratings as of late and decided to bring Reigns back to the red brand as a way to boost ratings, which led to the 'Wild Card' segment with Vince McMahon on RAW.

The heart of the matter

The Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com has reported that Roman Reigns is likely to be heavily featured on RAW as well as SmackDown going forward.

While I have no qualms with Reigns pulling double duty, the fact remains that WWE needs to realise the bigger picture and make changes that will improve the product in the long-term instead of short-term measures like depending on a handful Superstars to boost the ratings.

What's next?

Roman Reigns has emerged as a fan-favourite ever since he made his return to WWE after winning his battle with Leukemia.

It looks like WWE have finally decided to go on in for that massive push which Roman Reigns was getting before he got sidelined due to cancer.

