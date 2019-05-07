×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Terrible news emerges for WWE amidst poor ratings situation

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.17K   //    07 May 2019, 23:34 IST

WWE can't be happy
WWE can't be happy

What's the story?

WWE has been suffering from a major crisis involving the television ratings for the show. Both RAW and SmackDown have seen a tremendous dip in ratings over the past weeks and it had been reported that Vince McMahon and crew are taking it as a crisis situation.

There seems to be more bad news for WWE which will certainly add to their ongoing woes.

In case you didn't know...

It had been reported that WWE had planned to bring Roman Reigns on RAW in order to help boost the ratings.

Vince McMahon introduced the 'Wild Card' rule on RAW this week, stating that any 3 wrestlers from either RAW or SmackDown can jump ship and appear on the other brand for the week.

This decision has not gone down well with the fans who are blaming the poor writing on the shows for the dip in rating and feel this is only a short-term measure.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Jon Moxley is reportedly joining Impact Wrestling over AEW or WWE

The heart of the matter

As per the Rumor Roundup on Cagesideseats.com, Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that due to Raw and SmackDown’s recent ratings slump, television executives perceive wrestling as being “cold” now. That apparently wasn’t the case as recently as a month ago.

This should come as worrysome news for Vince McMahon and he should start focusing more on building an overall good product instead of relying on a few top stars.

What's next?

With the Wild Card rule now in place, it will be interesting to see which Superstars make the jump from RAW to SmackDown this week.

Advertisement

Do you think the Wild Card rule is enough to boost ratings in the long term? tell us in the comment section.

Also Read: Vince McMahon gave former WWE Champion a 'last chance' with new gimmick


Tags:
Vince McMahon
Advertisement
WWE News: WWE makes major change to boost ratings
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor killer on Goldberg winning WWE Championship at Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H likes tweet blaming Vince McMahon for low ratings
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE in "panic mode" due to recent ratings?
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 segments Vince McMahon should plan this week to boost the ratings
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Huge backstage update on Dean Ambrose's contract situation
RELATED STORY
6 WWE Superstars who survived a terrible past
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lana says Ronda Rousey is overrated and doesn't bring ratings to WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE planning an invasion angle on Raw?
RELATED STORY
5 Terrible Quotes in WWE History
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us