Dean Ambrose: 5 reasons why Jon Moxley is reportedly joining Impact Wrestling over AEW or WWE

Shiven Sachdeva
07 May 2019, 17:33 IST

Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose

Ever since Dean Ambrose made his exit from WWE, people have been speculating the next move of The Lunatic Fringe.

While many believe it is only a matter of time before the former WWE Champion returns to WWE, others believe he will be signing a new deal with AEW.

However, as we reported, Joe Peisich on the Barnburner Radio stated that Dean Ambrose may, in fact, be signing with Impact Wrestling.

This might come as a surprise to a lot of fans as Impact Wrestling is not as big a name as it once used to be when known as TNA.

Let us take a look at why Dean Ambrose may sign with Impact:

#5. Biggest fish in a small pond

Breaking out as a singles star
Breaking out as a singles star

When The Shield debuted in 2012, many fans believed that it ould be Dean Ambrose who would emerge as the breakout star. He was, after all, the member holding a singles championship-- in the form of the US Title-- when Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had to contend with the Tag Team Championships.

However, things did not exactly pan out that way as Ambrose was quite easily overshadowed by the other two members of the Shield and he frittered away into the midcard once The Shield broke up.

While he did hold the WWE Championship in 2016, it was a rather forgettable reigns at best and cemented the fact that Ambrose does not have what it takes to be the top guy in WWE.

While Ambrose may not be the face of WWE, he can easily become the new face of Impact Wrestling. Dean Ambrose, now going by the name Jon Moxley, could help Impact get a boost in star power and lead the company into the next era.

In terms of star power, there will be no superstar on the impact roster who will even come close to Moxley, which would only boost Moxley's value in the world of pro-wrestling.

