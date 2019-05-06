×
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon has already planted the seeds for Dean Ambrose's WWE return

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.76K   //    06 May 2019, 18:07 IST

Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose

What's the story?

With Dean Ambrose finally reverting back to his old name prior to joining WWE - Jon Moxley- it is clear that The lunatic has indeed left WWE for good.

With Ambrose going by the name Jon Moxley now, it is likely that he will soon be signing with other promotions soon; reports even suggest that he will start taking bookings in June.

However, while it seems like Ambrose's exit from WWE was taken quite well by Vince McMahon, that may not be entirely true. It appears that WWE had, in fact, gone through major lengths to convince the Lunatic to stick around.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose made his debut on the main roster as a part of The Shield along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in 2012. However, once the trio broke up, Ambrose was unable to climb the heights of success that his other two Shield brothers managed to.

Apparently upset with WWE creative, the former WWE Champion made it clear that he will not be continuing with the company once his contract ended in April 2019 - and he absolutely meant it!

The heart of the matter

As per Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com), WWE kept throwing more money at Dean Ambrose trying to get him to sign but he wouldn’t. It was also speculated that WWE sent him out so well expecting him to back soon.

While it seems Dean Ambrose was headstrong enough to want to leave WWE, it looks like McMahon and his team are pretty confident that the Lunatic will indeed make a return soon.

What's next?

It had been mentioned that Dean Ambrose may be taking some 6 months to decide on the next major move he will be taking, and it looks like he will be content taking indy bookings for the time being.

Also Read: WWE reportedly regret pushing top Superstars at Wrestlemania 35



Tags:
Dean Ambrose Vince McMahon
