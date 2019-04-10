×
WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose to return to WWE in 6 months

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.43K   //    10 Apr 2019, 02:35 IST

Ambrose swerving us all?
Ambrose swerving us all?

What's the story?

The WWE Universe is in mourning as Dean Ambrose made his last WWE appearance at RAW after Wrestlemania this week. The Lunatic Fringe was at the receiving end of a major beatdown by The Almighty Bobby Lashley.

While this was not the way fans envisioned Dean Ambrose's final night before leaving, things did get better when RAW got off the air. The Shield had one final reunion in an emotional segment after the show went off air.

However, this might not have been the end for Dean Ambrose's WWE career.

In case you didn't know...

Dean Ambrose is a former WWE Champion and also one of the few Grand Slam champions on the roster. He was part of the iconic faction The Shield along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, and we saw the team last compete at WWE Fastlane.

WWE had announced that Dean Ambrose did not re-sign his contract and would be leaving WWE once his contract was up after Wrestlemania 35. This was the reason that The Lunatic Fringe was left out of the Wrestlemania 35 card.


The heart of the matter

While many believe that Ambrose has bid WWE a final goodbye, reports have emerged that the former WWE Champion might actually just be taking a break, and return to WWE within a year.

Here is what Slice Wrestling had to say:

The Latest On Ambrose Is That He Is Set To Take A Long Break (6 Months) From WWE
They further added that Dean Ambrose will take a decision in the coming months of if he would want to come back to WWE or not.

What's next?

Dean Ambrose is a megastar and WWE will do everything in their power to get him back on board.

WWE Raw Roman Reigns Dean Ambrose
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
