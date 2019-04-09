×
WWE Rumors: Backstage incident at Wrestlemania 35 angers Sasha Banks; cancels major appearance

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.41K   //    09 Apr 2019, 23:58 IST

What happened?
What's the story?

Former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks recently Tweeted a cryptic message on her Twitter stating that she will be canceling her appearance on the Wendy Williams show.

Banks also apologized to all the fans stating also added a cryptic message :

Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew

While there was speculation regarding Banks' weird behavior, we may have found the reason for it.

She also mentioned in another Tweet that the road ahead was a "difficult" one.

In case you didn't know...

Apart from being a multi-time RAW Women's Champion, The Boss was also the first ever Women's Tag Team Champion, along with Bayley.

However, unfortunately, the two real-life best friends lost their championships this Sunday at Wrestlemania 35 to the Iconics in a fatal-4 way tag team match.

Sash Banks did not appear at the RAW after Wrestlemania either. However, she was part of a Twitter was with Alexa Bliss.

The heart of the matter

It is being that a backstage incident is the reason behind Sasha Banks' behavior change. While the exact details aren't out, something transpired behind the scenes at Wrestlemania 35 that has The Boss fuming.

Here is what Slice Wrestling said:

Apparently I'm being told there was a "Incident" backstage At WrestleMania involving Sasha Banks. She was highly upset over something and that may have led to her cancelling the Wendy Williams show. I'm working on confirming more details and will update later as I investigate.

This is rather peculiar and worrying for the WWE fans, as Sasha Banks is known to be a thorough professional.

What's next?

With Bayley competing in singles action on RAW this week, it is safe to assume that the Boss and Hug connection might be on a hiatus for the coming time.

Also Read: Original plans for Ronda Rousey after Wrestlemania 35 revealed


