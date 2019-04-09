WWE Rumors: Original plans for Ronda Rousey after Wrestlemania 35 revealed

Ronda Rousey

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 was a major success and is being hailed as one of the best ever. The one blot on the otherwise spectacular card was the finish to the show which is speculated to being a botch.

While reports suggest that it was indeed the planned finish, the first ever main women's main event at Wrestlemania did not deliver the way many expected.

Another unfortunate thing to happen at the show was Ronda Rousey suffering a serious hand injury, which resulted in her in not being part of the RAW after Wrestlemania.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Becky Lynch and then SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at the Showcase of Immortals, in a winner takes all match.

Becky Lynch won the match in a disputed fashion becoming the first woman to hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships at the same time.

The heart of the matter

It was being rumored that Ronda Rousey will be taking some time off WWE after WrestleMania 35 even though she had signed a multi-year deal with WWE.

However, WWE did have some plans for The Baddest Woman On The Planet after WrestleMania.

As per Dave Meltzer of WON (via cagesideseats.com), Ronda Rousey was scheduled to be on Raw for possibly her last WWE appearance on Monday night, but her hand injury changed those plans. There’s no timetable for her return.

What's next?

With Ronda Rousey no longer part of the Women's Championship scene as of now, it will be interesting to see where Becky Lynch goes from here and who her next feud will be with.

Would you have liked to see Ronda Rousey make one final appearance before her hiatus? let us know below!

