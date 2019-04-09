×
WWE Rumors: Terrible update on Ronda Rousey's injury suffered at Wrestlemania 35

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
7.15K   //    09 Apr 2019, 02:19 IST

Sad!
Sad!

What's the story?

The three women poured their heart out during the main event of Wrestlemania 35, and while the match itself has received mixed reviews, there is no denying that Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch gave it everything.

There have been reports stating that the finish was, in fact, a botch and not planned to happen; be that as it may, another unfortunate news coming out of the match is that former RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has suffered an injury.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair faced off in a triple threat match for the "winner takes all" RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, with Becky Lynch pinning Rousey to get the victory.

This was a historic event as it was the first time in the 35 years of Wrestlemania that women main evented the show.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Slice Wrestling said about the nature of Ronda Rousey's injury:

Ronda Rousey Suffered A Hand Injury At Some Point Outside The Ring During The Women's Triple Threat Championship Match At WrestleMania35. This Injury Will Likely Keep Her Sidelined The Rest Of The Year, Ronda Is Planning For A Post Mania Hiatus


This comes as terrible news for all fans of The Baddest Woman On The Planet. It had been reported recently that Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey are not featured in the upcoming events, and this could very well be the reason for that.

What's next?

While Ronda Rousey has signed a multi-year deal with WWE, it looks like the former UFC Champion will be taking a sabbatical as of now and return only when properly healed.

It remains to be seen whether WWE will unify the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships or not.

Also Read: Controversial former Champion in WWE joins another promotion

Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Ronda Rousey Becky Lynch
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
