WWE/ROH Rumors: Controversial former Champion in WWE joins ROH

What's next?

What's the story?

While Wrestlemania 35 and NXT Takeover were absolutely spectacular events; another event that made a lot of news over the weekend was the ROH and NJPW G1 Supercard show, which took place in the Madison Square Garden.

While the show had some great matches, what made the most buzz was the apparent "invasion" of Big Cass and Enzo Amore mid-event and a brawl between ROH Superstars including Bully Ray and the former WWE Superstars.

While there was a lot of speculation regarding whether the whole thing was real or work, reports have emerged stating that not only was it scripted, but Enzo and Cass have signed a deal with ROH.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore is a former Cruiserweight champion and was released by WWE in 2018. While Amore had stated that he has retired from pro-wrestling, that does not seem to be the case.

Big Cass, who was Amore's long-time Tag Team partner was also released by WWE in 2018 due to backstage issues.

While Big Cass had been active on the independent circuit, Amore had been focusing more on his music career.

The heart of the matter

As per Fightful.com (via Cagesideseats) reports state that Enzo Amore & Big Cass have signed with Ring of Honor and their “invasion” of Saturday night’s G1 Supercard show was entirely scripted.

What's next?

Since Enzo Amore and Big Cass had attacked The Briscoes during the G1, it will be safe to assume that the former WWE Superstars will feud with the legendary ROH tag team of the Briscoe Brothers in the coming months.

Do you think WWE made a mistake in letting Amore and Cass go? Let us know what you think in the comment section below!

