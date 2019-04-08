WWE Rumors: Backstage reports regarding return plans for top Superstar

What is Vince McMahon planning?

What's the story?

With a spectacular Wrestlemania 35 behind us, the fans are now looking forward to the RAW after Wrestlemania, which always brings with it some crazy moments, NXT Call-ups and most importantly, Superstar returns.

The list for Superstars who are awaiting their return is a long one, but as far as Sami Zayn goes, we might have some great news.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn has been out of action for nearly 10 months now. His last major appearance was at Money In The Bank where he took on Lashley in a losing effort.

Zayn had to take time off to get surgery done for both his rotator cuffs. And even though WWE started airing vignettes for his return in December 2018, there has been no sign of the former NXT Champion yet.

While Kevin Owens made his return ahead of Fastlane, only to sit Wrestlemania 35 out, it is a good decision that WWE have waited to bring Zayn back rather than rush another return.

The heart of the matter

As per Post Wrestling, Sami Zayn is expected back very soon.

While no specific date has been mentioned, it is likely that Zayn will return on RAW or SmackDown this week. As Kevin Owens is now on SmackDown, it is possible that Sami Zayn returns to reunite with his former partner and take on the Tag Team division on SmackDown.

What's next?

With Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania, and Finn Balor becoming the Intercontinental Champion, it looks like WWE have finally decided to give the underdogs a chance.

This could be a huge opportunity for Sami Zayn as well, as he will most likely win his first ever main roster Championship in 2019.

