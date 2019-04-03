WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon to split popular Tag Team for "bothering" him?

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

There have been multiple reports stating that The Revival are unhappy with their current state in WWE. While, it was reported that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, had in fact asked for their release, WWE did not grant it to them.

On the contrary, The Revival soon won the RAW Tag Team Championships and have been champions since.

With on-going speculation regarding The Revival's future in the WWE, Bryan Alvarez of Observer made some interesting points on what could be in store for the duo.

In case you didn't know...

The Revival made their debut in NXT in 2014, quickly rising the ranks to become the premier Tag Team on the yellow brand; holding the NXT Tag Team Championships on two occasions.

Not only that, but they were also voted the Tag Team of the year award during the NXT year-end awards.

However, much like many other NXT recruits, their main roster career did not go as well up until the two won the RAW Tag Team Championships earlier this year. Even so, they are the only Champions in WWE who are not slated to defend their championships at Wrestlemania 35 as of now.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live:

“You know what I think is honestly going to happen? I think that if they have annoyed Vince enough and he gave them the titles and they’re still bothering him. I think what he’s going to do is he’s going to break them up.

While it can be argued that The Revival still being unhappy is justifiable, at the end of the day all decisions are taken by Vince McMahon.

What's next?

There have been rumours that WWE may add the RAW Tag Team Championship match to the WrestleMania card, however, it has not been made official as of now.

