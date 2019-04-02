WWE Rumors: Legendary WWE Superstar spotted in New York; Wrestlemania 35 appearance confirmed

What's the story?

With WWE Wrestlemania 35 less than a week away, all anybody can talk about is what will John Cena be doing at the event? will he even be at Wrestlemania this year?

While a multitude of reports have suggested that Cena will indeed be a part of the grand show, WWE are keeping his role or match a tightly kept secret.

If these rumors and speculation were not enough for you to believe that John Cena is not being left out of the Wrestlemania card this year, there has emerged some concrete proof that The Champ will be playing a role at Wrestlemania 35.

In case you didn't know...

John Cena has been working a part-time schedule for WWE as of late and was last seen on the first episode of SmackDown Live in 2019. Even with Wrestlemania right around the corner, neither WWE nor Cena have made any official statement about his appearance at the PPV.

There was speculation that Cena may be facing Kurt Angle in the Olympic Gold Medalist's last match for WWE; however, it does not seem like that particular match will be taking place.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON stated in regards to John Cena already being present in New York:

“I think we’re gonna go into that WrestleMania with no idea about John Cena.”

"Cena’s in New York already — he’s on the show. He’s gonna do a match or something.”

One thing that I do know is that there’s definitely a plan for something involving Elias — someone’s shutting Elias up. So that could be anyone a number of people. Many have been speculated and you could speculate as well. It could be Cena, but it’s like God — I guess that’s okay… I just… I don’t know when we’re getting Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle which is by the way is even worse now than before after tonight

What's next?

Let's just hope WWE has some major plans for John Cena come Wrestlemania 35.

