WWE News: WWE rejects The Undertaker's major proposal

What's the story?

There was a lot of buzz and speculation when famous podcaster Conrad Thomson registered a trademark for "Dead Man Talking"; leading people to wonder if The Undertaker will be starting his own podcast.

However, that does not seem to be the case as Thomspon would explain on the Mat Men Wrestling podcast, where he talked about a variety of subjects including a possible show he had planned with The Undertaker and the reason it had to be canceled;el.

In case you didn't know...

Conrad Thompson is not only associated with the upcoming promotion All Elite Wrestling but is most famous for his podcast - something to wrestle with Bruce Prichard. Thomspon has hosted various other shows and podcasts as well.

The heart of the matter

Conrad revealed that the reason he trademarked "Dead Man Talking" was not to start a podcast, instead, he wanted to do a speaking engagement with The Undertaker at Starcast called Dead Man Talking.

However, he revealed that WWE did not agree to it being filmed, and plans for The Undertaker's stage show were scrapped.

“But when there was one when it was being kicked around and talked about because Bruce was tickled with the idea and this was before Bruce went back [to WWE] officially full-time. ‘You know I was thinking it would be cool, especially in some of these European markets if we could do a one-man speaking tour except with me and The Undertaker. So it would be Brother Love and The Undertaker telling old stories from 1990 to 2008. 20 years of stories that should be a winning formula.'”

“So he loved the idea, I loved the idea and we liked the name Dead Man Talking. I thought that was tremendous. Nobody owned it, so I trademarked it. I didn’t put it out there that I trademarked it, but I guess someone in the wrestling space just decides to scour all these different trademarks for the wrestling space and see what applications come through.”

What's next?

There are currently no plans for The Undertaker to appear at Wrestlemania, although he will be a part of WWE's next Saudi Arabia show.

