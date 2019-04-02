5 Most-likely feuds for Kofi Kingston after he wins the WWE championship at Wrestlemania 35

Brothers no more?

While WWE continued to overbook, and make a complete mess out of the RAW Women's Championship scene, another story developed gradually enveloping the entire WWE Universe and becoming one of the best narratives in recent memory.

Yes, I'm talking about the meteoric rise of the 'Dreadlock Dynamo' Kofi Kingston. After being a loyal WWE Soldier for 11 years, quietly waiting for his turn, it looks like Kingston's time at the top of the mountain has finally come -- that too with the full support of the WWE Universe squarely behind him.

After facing obstacle after obstacle, and finally conquering the challenges put in front of him and The New Day by Vince McMahon, Kingston will finally get his opportunity at Wrestlemania 35.

While nothing can be said for certain in WWE, the chances of Kofi Kingston coming out of Wrestlemania are almost certain. Let us take a look at 5 blockbuster feuds he can have as the WWE Champion:

#5 Rusev

Now that the most underrated Superstar on the SmackDown Live roster, Kingston himself, has finally risen above the mid-card, it would be great if he uses this chance to promote other remarkable Superstars being undervalued by WWE. And who better than the Bulgarian Brute to be given the chance to shine.

Much like Kofi Kingston, Rusev had a huge backing from the WWE Universe and it looked like Rusev is set for a major push with the Rusev Day gimmick almost going viral within the wrestling with.

However that was not to be, and Rusev was thrown back into the lower mid-card, this time as a makeshift tag team along with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Rusev has called out Kingston on Twitter already, saying that Rusev Day was more popular than Kingston is right now. WWE could build on these statements, and the feud writes itself!

