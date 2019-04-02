×
WWE Rumors: Surprising last-minute changes planned for the Wrestlemania 35 card

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.40K   //    02 Apr 2019, 15:59 IST

Wrestlemania 35
Wrestlemania 35

What's the story?

Just one more episode of SmackDown Live stands before Wrestlemania 35 takes place this Sunday.

The card is looking stacked with blood feuds and Championship matches. The first ever all women main event will take place this year in the form of Women's Championship Championship match, which has now become a title unification match.

The only two championships that are not yet featured on the Wrestlemania card are the Tag Team Championships of both brands. However, if sources are to be believed, it is merely a matter of time before those too get added.

In case you didn't know...

The Usos currently hold the SmackDown Tag Team titles, whereas the RAW Tag Team Championships are held by The Revival.

The Revival have been feuding with Ricochet and Aleister Black and were able to defeat the recent NXT recruits in a bravely contested match on RAW this week; so it is safe to assume that The Revival will not be facing Black & Ricochet at 'Mania.

The heart of the matter

As we had reported earlier, the match for The SmackDown Tag Team Champions is all but official at this point, and will likely be added to the card on SmackDown this week.

However, while there were reports that the RAW tag team championship match may be left off the card entirely, things might have changed for the better.

As per WON, via Cagesideseats.com, The Raw Tag Team match will be announced later this week.

However, it is not yet announced who The Revival will be facing at Wrestlemania. There have been recent reports suggesting that WWE may be planning Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins to face The Revival.

What's next?

It would certainly be a great moment for Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins to get a shot at gold at Wrestlemania 35, considering the two are former Tag Team Champions.

Also Read: Frustrated Superstars planning to leave WWE and join NJPW?

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
