WWE Rumors: Unique match planned for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania 35

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
2.80K   //    01 Apr 2019, 17:00 IST

Usos
Usos

What's the story?

We are left with just one more edition of WWE RAW and SmackDown before it is WrestleMania time. WrestleMania 35 is rumored to be the longest in history with a total of around 15-17 matches on the card.

While most of the card has already been announced, there are still a few matches for which the speculation is still on. One of those matches includes the match for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships.

Are The Usos even going to be defending their Championship at 'Mania?

In case you didn't know...

The Usos currently hold the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The SmackDown Tag division is absolutely stacked right now-- unlike the same division on RAW-- featuring teams like The New Day, The Bar, Sanity, and Rusev & Nakamura.

The heart of the matter

As per the rumor roundup on Cagesideseats.com, WON has stated a Raw tag team title match is not currently planned for WrestleMania but a SmackDown tag team title match is scheduled and it will be a multi-team match.

This comes as great news as all the teams on SmackDown will get a chance to showcase their skills at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

There is also a chance that WWE makes this match a ladder match to up the stakes and make the match even more interesting.

What's next?

With WrestleMania right around the corner, we will hopefully get the official match this Tuesday on SmackDown Live.

However, unfortunately, one thing is clear -- that the Hardy Boyz will not be part of this multi-man Tag Team match as they have already been announced as participants for the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Which teams would you like to see compete at WrestleMania 35? Tell us in the comments!

Also Read: Last-minute change to major title match at Wrestlemania 35 to be announced on RAW

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
