WWE Rumors: Last-minute change to major title match at Wrestlemania 35 to be announced on RAW

Wrestlemania 35

What's the story?

The Women's Championship match at Wrestlemania is going to be historic, as it will be the first time women will get to main event the Showcase of Immortals.

However, what was originally a one on one match between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, has now turned into a rather confusing match involving three women and two championships.

However, as per the WON, there is good news heading our way as an announcement will clear the fate of the SmackDown Women's Championship which is held by Charlotte Flair.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair was added to the match between Rousey and Lynch when Vince McMahon replaced The Man with The Queen. However, Lynch was able to regain her spot in the main event of Wrestlemania at Fastlane when she defeated Flair with some assistance from her arch rival-- Ronda Rousey.

As if the scenario wasn't confusing enough, WWE decided to make Charlotte Flair the SmackDown Women's Champion last week when the 8-time champion beat Asuka to win the belt.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Dave Meltzer of WON had to say:

Tomorrow night [on RAW] they’re going to announce — and I think it’s gonna be called ‘Winner Take All'”

“I think they like that term. Why don’t we call it a Texas tornado match? What I was told is they are going to announce the terms and all that. It looks maybe it will be Winner Take All. It’s the leading thing — we’ll put it this way, as of mid-week it was gonna be what I told you which was if Charlotte gets pinned the winner gets the SmackDown title. If Rousey gets pinned, the winner gets the RAW Title. If Becky Lynch gets pinned, what? No titles change hands — which isn’t gonna happen.

(H/T Credit: ringsidenews.com)

What's next?

A winner takes all is certainly the best way to go, as it may open up the possibility of the unification of the Women's Championships.

