WWE Rumors: Frustrated Superstars planning to leave WWE and join NJPW?

The Club

What's the story?

As reported earlier, the contracts of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will come up soon and the two Superstars look like they have decided not to re-sign with the company.

The reason for this was reported that the two were upset with the WWE benching them and not utilizing them to their potential. It is clear now, that the two will part ways with WWE soon, but what are the future plans for The Club?

In case you didn't know...

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson joined WWE as a Tag Team in 2016 after having made a name for themselves in NJPW as part of the Bullet Club.

With two other former members of the Bullet Club-- AJ Styles and Finn Balor-- already a part of WWE, fans had huge hopes for the duo not only as a tag team but also as a possible stable.

However, after their first reign as RAW Tag Team Champions ended in 2016, the two have done nothing of relevance.

The heart of the matter

Tama Tonga, who is still a member of the Bullet Club in NJPW sent out a tweet hinting at the Good Brothers possible return to their former promotion.

Take a look at the tweet below:

It’s about that time muh ninjas... pic.twitter.com/zFOOUFpjNS — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) April 1, 2019

It can clearly be seen that Tonga is insinuating that it is time for Gallows and Anderson to return to NJPW as soon as their contracts are up with WWE.

What's next?

While it is almost certain that the two talented Superstars will not be re-signing with WWE, their contracts will expire in September, and judging by the way the two have been treated in WWE, it is highly unlikely that we will see much of the former IWGP Tag Team Champions before their exit.

Do you think they should head back to NJPW? tell us in the comments!

